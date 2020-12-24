Morgan Stanley Buys 214,710 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,045,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tenaris by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 143.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tenaris by 21.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.74 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

