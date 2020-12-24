Morgan Stanley Acquires 15,172 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,172 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $10,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,532,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,331,000 after acquiring an additional 406,639 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 537,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,116,000 after acquiring an additional 197,601 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 758,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,620 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 98,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 53,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $206.74 on Thursday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.90 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.44. Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $337.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

