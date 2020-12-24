Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Trading 6.6% Higher

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares were up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.01. Approximately 157,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 57,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Several analysts recently commented on MNPR shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The firm has a market cap of $85.09 million and a P/E ratio of -12.34.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

