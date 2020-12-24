Modern Investment Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $323,251.00 (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market cap of $1.53 million and $323,251.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00139999 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00026096 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000070 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002741 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin (CRYPTO:MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,435,291 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,560 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

