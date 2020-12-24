Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Up 6% on Insider Buying Activity

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)’s stock price shot up 6% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.83. 376,186 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 230,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

Specifically, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis sold 47,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $217,130.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,992.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 20,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,525.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MG. ValuEngine raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mistras Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $147.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mistras Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MG. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 167.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 134.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 500,691 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

