Mirai Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last week, Mirai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirai has a market capitalization of $4,805.38 and $265.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirai coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00139993 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00026103 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010617 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003928 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mirai Coin Profile

Mirai is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Mirai Coin Trading

Mirai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.