Minter Network (BIP) Trading Up 10.3% This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $15,066.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Minter Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00137327 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00021713 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.85 or 0.00686548 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.46 or 0.00152317 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 298% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00007718 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.32 or 0.00375016 BTC.

Minter Network Coin Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 3,391,274,582 coins and its circulating supply is 3,186,065,015 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

Minter Network Coin Trading

Minter Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

