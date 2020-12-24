MintCoin (MINT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.48 Million

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One MintCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MintCoin has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. MintCoin has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $29.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00014612 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002991 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

About MintCoin

MintCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. MintCoin’s official website is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

