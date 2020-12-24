MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.41

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and traded as low as $39.60. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $39.60, with a volume of 724 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $37.55.

MinebeaMitsumi Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

