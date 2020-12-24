Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells $817,500.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $817,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,986.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MIME. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after purchasing an additional 842,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Mimecast by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,859,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,488,000 after buying an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Mimecast by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,666,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after buying an additional 513,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mimecast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,662,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,013,000 after acquiring an additional 75,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Mimecast by 21.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,317,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,809,000 after acquiring an additional 233,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

