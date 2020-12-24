Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray Sells 35,000 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,873,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,054,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,476,508.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,900.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $1,598,450.00.

Mimecast stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $59.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Summit Insights cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mimecast from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 747.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

