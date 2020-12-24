Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $2,340,000.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $1,083,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $58.41 on Thursday. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. Mimecast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MIME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,494,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mimecast by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,308,000 after acquiring an additional 842,689 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Mimecast by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735,324 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mimecast by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 248,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after acquiring an additional 203,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

