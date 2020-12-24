MicroVision Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 30,560 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,074% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,406 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MicroVision by 663.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MicroVision by 972.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 268,500 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 250,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MicroVision by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 39,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. BidaskClub upgraded MicroVision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroVision presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

MVIS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. MicroVision has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $973.60 million, a P/E ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 3.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that MicroVision will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision, Inc develops scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions under the PicoP brand in the United States. Its PicoP scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

