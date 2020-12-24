Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

MSFT stock opened at $221.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.57. Microsoft has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 59,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,148 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 23,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,886 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 22,679 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in Microsoft by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 53,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

