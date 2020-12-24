Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) (LON:MSYS) Shares Gap Down to $0.38

Shares of Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) (LON:MSYS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.20. Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 31,173,565 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £1.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 7.07.

About Microsaic Systems plc (MSYS.L) (LON:MSYS)

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of miniaturised mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers MiD platform solutions, including 4500 MiD for use in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical applications; MiDas Automated Sampling interface that allows automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis; MiD Protein ID, a miniaturised mass spectrometer; and Masscape, an open-access software for sample method and data analysis.

