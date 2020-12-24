Michael Denny Buys 20,000 Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).

BBGI stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.72. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24.

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in ‘availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

