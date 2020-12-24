Michael Denny Buys 20,000 Shares of BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) Stock

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) (LON:BBGI) insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £33,600 ($43,898.62).
BBGI stock opened at GBX 170 ($2.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 169.72. BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.50 ($1.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 178.20 ($2.33). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24.
About BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L)
Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (BBGI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.