MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $4.02. 4,872,097 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 16,253,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MFA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, research analysts predict that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MFA Financial during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.84% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.