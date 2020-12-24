Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Trading 16.7% Higher

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 313,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 209,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.11.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

