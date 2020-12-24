Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $60.07

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$60.07 and last traded at C$59.72, with a volume of 76834 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$59.27.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Methanex Co. (MX.TO) to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$51.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.37. The company has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.25) by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$774.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$585.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 6.6433035 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Methanex Co. (MX.TO)’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.50, for a total transaction of C$175,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$602,395.

About Methanex Co. (MX.TO) (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

