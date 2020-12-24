Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 502.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,558 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,369 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,237,377 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,180,995,000 after buying an additional 562,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $8,119,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.4% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,380 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,636,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 79.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $130.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

