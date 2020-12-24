Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will announce sales of $81.43 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $82.00 million. Meridian Bioscience posted sales of $47.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $300.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $300.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $280.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.47 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 21.11%.

VIVO has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $903.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. Meridian Bioscience has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $26.58.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the second quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

