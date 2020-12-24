Mercury Achieves Market Capitalization of $533,046.12 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Mercury has a market capitalization of $533,046.12 and approximately $2,323.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mercury has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00135259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.50 or 0.00670535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00180960 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00379732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00097562 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00059413 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mercury

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

