Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3,092.1% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,575,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,429,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,671,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,668 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $50,565,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 41.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,932,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.91.

Shares of BIP opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.85 and a beta of 0.86. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.77 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.43 million. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,771.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.