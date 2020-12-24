Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Splunk by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $182.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 1.57. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $225.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.08.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.83 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,417 shares in the company, valued at $6,729,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,721,564 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Splunk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Splunk from $250.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Splunk from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.76.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

