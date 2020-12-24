Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,076,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 140,620 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 897,189 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.71.

TMHC opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.86%. Research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

