Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Invests $224,000 in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 7,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RXN. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 142.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 100.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Rexnord alerts:

In other news, insider Michael Troutman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $875,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $469,289.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,288 shares of company stock worth $2,505,311 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RXN opened at $38.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $18.87 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rexnord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.