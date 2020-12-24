Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $804,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $536,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 23,671 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 529.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after acquiring an additional 118,897 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THG opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $144.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. BidaskClub raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

