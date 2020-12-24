MenaPay (MPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $1.26 Million

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One MenaPay token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $1.26 million and $97,871.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MenaPay has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00133662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00020383 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.83 or 0.00669393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00140365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00383171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00096667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00057516 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

