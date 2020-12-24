Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $933,825.11 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 107.7% higher against the US dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $933,825.11 and approximately $26.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,343,219 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

