Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Robert John White Sells 10,930 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.
