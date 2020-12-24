Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Robert John White Sells 10,930 Shares

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $113.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.41.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $78,455,000 after buying an additional 38,350 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,146,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

