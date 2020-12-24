Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Jimmy C. Duan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $343,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,467,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MDLA opened at $34.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.42. Medallia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.91 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

MDLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Medallia from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Medallia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Medallia by 69.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Medallia by 240.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Medallia by 88.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Medallia during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

