MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MBIA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of MBI stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $378.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. MBIA has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $9.72.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

In other MBIA news, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,790,156.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valueworks LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 20.9% during the third quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 245.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 557.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 91,254 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 127.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 67,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MBIA by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 52,333 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

