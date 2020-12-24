Matchpool Tops One Day Trading Volume of $319.00 (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Matchpool has a total market cap of $34,452.80 and $319.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Matchpool has traded flat against the dollar. One Matchpool token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00046579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00314115 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00016954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00029610 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Matchpool Profile

Matchpool is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co . The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

