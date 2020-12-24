Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $227.40 Million

Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce sales of $227.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.18 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $288.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full-year sales of $854.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $825.00 million to $879.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $978.01 million, with estimates ranging from $944.11 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.69 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $12.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.27. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 4.82.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $140,897 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,469,000 after buying an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 832,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 496,182 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,033,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,847,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,353,921 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,509,000 after buying an additional 314,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

