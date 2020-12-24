Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac Sells 12,251 Shares

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 658,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,168 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,471,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,429,000 after acquiring an additional 401,247 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

