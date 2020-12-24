Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 229,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 342,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.
Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.
About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)
Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.
