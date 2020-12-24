Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.53. Approximately 229,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 342,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marker Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRKR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 376.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 562,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

