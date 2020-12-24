Mark Riggs Sells 1,114 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,355.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98.

On Monday, October 26th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.51, for a total value of $276,684.30.

On Thursday, September 24th, Mark Riggs sold 1,016 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.03, for a total value of $267,238.48.

COUP opened at $352.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.91. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $369.12.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $328.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 920.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

