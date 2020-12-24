Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.15. Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.85 million and a PE ratio of -20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13.

About Maritime Resources Corp. (MAE.V) (CVE:MAE)

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and base metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Green Bay property covering an area of 98 square kilometers located to the southwest of the town of King's Point and to the northwest of the town of Springdale in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

