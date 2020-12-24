Maker Price Hits $519.90 on Top Exchanges (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Maker token can now be bought for approximately $519.90 or 0.02242651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, OKEx and Ethfinex. Maker has a total market cap of $518.79 million and approximately $45.13 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maker has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.13 or 0.00341347 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00031124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 997,868 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Gate.io, CoinMex, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, OKEx, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox, Switcheo Network, BitMart, GOPAX, HitBTC, Kyber Network, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

