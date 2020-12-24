Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.19

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.19 and traded as high as $5.83. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 837 shares changing hands.

MJDLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

