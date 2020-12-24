Maincoin Price Reaches $0.0020 (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Maincoin has a total market cap of $763,436.84 and $5,584.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Sistemkoin, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00047893 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00332208 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031484 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maincoin Token Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 tokens. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maincoin Token Trading

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

