Magnum Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Magnum has a total market cap of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the dollar. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00674623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00151503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095124 BTC.

Magnum Coin Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Magnum Coin Trading

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the exchanges listed above.

