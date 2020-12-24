Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGNI. B. Riley raised their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. 140166 initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Magnite from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $31.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73. Magnite has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 2.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 11,779 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $111,900.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 311,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 345,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,701 shares of company stock worth $4,186,454. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,379,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

