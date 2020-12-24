Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.63.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $1,952,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $2,597,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $8,936,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSGE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.21. 63,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,990. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $172.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.81 and a 200 day moving average of $73.57.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.72) by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

