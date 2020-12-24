M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE) traded down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.44 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 59.70 ($0.78). 92,442 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 150,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.78).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £52.86 million and a PE ratio of 16.58.

About M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (MWE.L) (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets antennas and accessories for the commercial and military sectors. It operates through three divisions: Antenna; Water Control and Management; and Distribution & Professional Consulting Services. The company offers broadband, tactical, and specialized communications antennas; antenna systems; RFID antennas that include reader and UHF near field antennas; military antennas, such as airborne, ground, and naval and submarine antennas; and MIMO, dual slant, double dual slant, omni, and base station and CPE antennas, as well as off the shelf, flat, and parabolic antennas.

