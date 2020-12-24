Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lyft were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Lyft by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,620 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 428,934 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 89,123 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 204,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

LYFT opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lyft from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

In related news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 878,047 shares of company stock worth $43,359,252 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

