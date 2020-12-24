Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.
NYSE LXFR opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Luxfer by 351.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
Luxfer Company Profile
Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.
