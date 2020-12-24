Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LXFR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Luxfer from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Luxfer from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

NYSE LXFR opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $438.36 million, a PE ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luxfer will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Luxfer by 351.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 199,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 155,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Luxfer by 53.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Luxfer by 10.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 489,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Luxfer in the third quarter worth approximately $426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, a materials technology company, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas cylinders for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

