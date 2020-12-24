Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.05

Shares of Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 641000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35.

About Lupaka Gold Corp. (LPK.V) (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp. in May 2010. Lupaka Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

