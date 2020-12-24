Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.55

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.55 and last traded at $34.51, with a volume of 17688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $975.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.62.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.63 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. Lumber Liquidators’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LL. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 274.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 14,253.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

