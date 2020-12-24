LUKSO Price Reaches $1.20 on Major Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 24th. One LUKSO token can currently be bought for $1.20 or 0.00005191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LUKSO has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. LUKSO has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $1.66 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00046718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00339361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00031075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO (CRYPTO:LYXe) is a token. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso . The official website for LUKSO is lukso.network . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io

Buying and Selling LUKSO

LUKSO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUKSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUKSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUKSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

